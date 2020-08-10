County firefighters knock down house fire in Lake Los Angeles, one injury

LAKE LOS ANGELES – County firefighters knocked down a house fire in Lake Los Angeles Saturday night.

The blaze was reported around 8:49 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at 41318 158th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel.

The department sent four engines and a truck to the scene, about 17 miles east of the Palmdale Civic Center, Rangel said.

A knockdown was declared at 9:10 p.m., he said.

One person suffered smoke inhalation, the department reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

