America’s Job Center pre-screening for Farmers Insurance

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, is conducting a virtual pre-screening recruitment Thursday for customer service sales with Farmers Insurance.

Customer service sales candidates will be responsible for selling auto, home, life and health insurance products and will oversee payments. The position available is a full-time, long-term position that pays an hourly wage plus commission. Bilingual employees are encouraged to apply.

Resumes for interested candidates must be e-mailed to AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org before the deadline of Thursday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m.

Farmers Insurance and the Los Angeles County America’s Job Center of California are equal opportunity employers/programs. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

The TTY phone number is 661-951-1695 (Lancaster) and 661-208-4484 (Palmdale).

For more information, contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-405-8739.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

