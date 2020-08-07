These Top Tips will Make your Website Way More Popular

By Mildred Austria

Do you feel as though your site is not as popular as it could be? Maybe you just feel as though your site is lacking a bit and you just don’t know what to do about it. Either way, you can find out everything you need to know, right here.

Visual Content is Important

In this day and age, it’s vital that you focus on visual content. You have to make sure that you are using your themes right and you also need to make sure that you are utilizing your demo images properly as well. The human brain can process images 60,000 times faster when compared to words. When you view the ComeOn site here, you will soon see that they utilize images to make it easier for you to process the information that you see on the screen. If you do not feel as though you have enough images to utilize, then this is understandable, so look into some of the many royalty-free sites that are out there so you can really take advantage of the various formats.

Short and Clear Words

Every small business site is different because they serve a different purpose. If you want your site to be a portal for those who want to buy products, then you need to build your site around this goal. A site that has no clear purpose will cost you time and money. If you want to get around this, then you need to try and include some header words so that your consumers can see what your site is about without having to try too hard or hunt down information.

On-Page SEO

Better content can bring more visitors. If you want to really rocket your site’s potential, then you need to try and make sure that your pages are SEO optimized as much as possible. This will make a huge difference to your site and it will also make it so you can attract a much bigger audience. If you are not sure how to boost your SEO then you need to try and look into Yoast or even Ultimate SEO if you can.

Select your Front Image Carefully

This is super important. You have to remember that just a single photo can make a huge difference to your site. You need to design your name, your logo and your top menu with as much care and attention as you can. If you do this, then you will be able to take things to that next level and you can also really solidify your site’s presence.

Of course, if you utilize this guide then you will soon find that you are able to rocket the potential of your site without having to worry about a thing. You can also feel confident knowing that you can attract more people without having to invest a huge amount of money. If you need some additional help, then make sure that you hire a marketing professional ASAP.

