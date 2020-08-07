Lancaster teen and 3 others in custody in home-invasion robbery in Hacienda Heights

HACIENDA HEIGHTS – An 18-year-old Lancaster man and three others are in custody on $1 million bail each on suspicion of committing a home-invasion robbery at gunpoint in Hacienda Heights this week.

Michael Brown, 18, of Lancaster; Jimmy Griffin, 18, of Tarzana; Jonathan Oliva, 18, of Los Angeles; and Tyler Evans, 22, of Los Angeles were arrested on suspicion of various crimes — including robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment — in connection to a crime that was reported Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the 2200 block of Oldridge Drive, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“A violent home invasion robbery had been reported where several suspects rushed into the home of an elderly couple who had just returned home. The suspects, armed with a pistol, forced the victims throughout their home demanding cash and valuables. The suspects fled with several thousand dollars and valuable jewelry. The victims were traumatized but not physically harmed during the incident,” the news release states.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau and the Burglary-Robbery Task Force canvassed the neighborhood and used witness statements and nearby home security video footage to identify a likely suspect vehicle, according to the news release.

“A short time later, patrol deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station located the vehicle and detained several individuals within it… A pistol, personal property, including a purse, ID, and wallet belonging to the victims, cash and jewelry [were] recovered from inside the vehicle, ” the sheriff’s news release states.

The firearm that was recovered had been reported stolen from a July 22 home invasion robbery, also in Hacienda Heights, according to the sheriff’s news release.

The four men were arrested and transported to Industry Sheriff’s Station where they were booked into custody.

According to the sheriff’s news release:

Michael Brown was booked on charges of robbery, kidnapping, and false Imprisonment. Brown has a criminal history that includes arrests for burglary, assault on a peace officer, and felony evasion.

Jimmy Griffin was booked on charges of robbery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and felon in possession of a firearm. Griffin is an ex-con with a criminal history that includes arrests for burglary, robbery, vehicle theft, and spousal assault.

Jonathan Oliva was booked on charges of robbery, kidnapping, and false Imprisonment. Oliva has a criminal history that includes arrests for burglary, possession of stolen property and vehicle theft.

Tyler Evans was booked on charges of robbery, kidnapping, and false Imprisonment. Evans has a criminal history that includes arrests for robbery and felony assault.

A 17-year-old boy was also detained in connection with the investigation. His name was not released.

–