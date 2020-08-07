Brushfire scorches 210 acres in Saugus; 50% contained

SAUGUS – A brushfire that scorched about 210 acres in the Saugus area was about 50% contained Friday.

The “Texas Fire” was reported at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, as burning uphill in the 30500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, near the Texas Canyon Ranger Station, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

About 50 homes were evacuated on Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon, officials said. That stretch of Bouquet Canyon Road was also closed to traffic.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department called in a second-alarm response, which provided about 200 firefighters total to battle the blaze alongside 115 Angeles National Forest firefighters, the departments said.

By 4 p.m. Thursday firefighters boxed in the flames with fire retardant and stopped the blaze’s spread at 150 acres, according to the county fire department.

All evacuations were lifted a short time later. Firefighters remained on scene afterward dousing hot spots.

About mid-morning Friday, the U.S. Forest Service announced that personnel in an infrared-equipped airplane had mapped the fire overnight, and its size was listed at 210 acres, with 50% containment.

