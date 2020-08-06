Pick up service now available on Saturdays at Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE –Palmdale City Library customers who wish to use the front door pickup service to check-out physical items from the collection may now do so on Saturdays in addition to the regular Monday through Friday hours.

With walk-in services closed due to health precautions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmdale City Library staff are available to provide assistance over the phone and for front door pick-up by appointment, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Although we are not yet open to walk-in services, we have been happy to provide phone reference and reader’s advisory services as well as online hold services since March so that patrons can still get their next good read,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “We are now happy to announce the expansion of those services to include Saturdays beginning August 8. And don’t forget the hundreds of thousands of items available in e-content that is available through the Library website, www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.”

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

–