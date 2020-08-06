‘Census Action Week’ coming to Antelope Valley Family YMCA

LANCASTER – The YMCA-LA will leverage its COVID-19 relief efforts next week (Aug. 10 & 12) to encourage census participation in the Antelope Valley.

The Antelope Valley Family YMCA, located at 43001 10th Street West in Lancaster, will offer Census resources from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 and Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Teens from the YMCA-LA’s first-ever Census Youth Ambassador Program, will be on hand to offer assistance. These teens are dedicated to effecting change in their communities by taking action on initiatives and programs that better their communities by making their voices heard.

“The YMCA-LA has seen the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on the health and economy of underserved areas of Los Angeles and the lack of services that exist to meet the challenge… It is for this reason the YMCA-LA is dedicated to aligning it’s trusted brand, deep community ties, and widespread geographic reach in Los Angeles County to increase Census 2020 participation,” according to a news release from the YMCA-LA.

The news release continues: “The LA Y and Youth Ambassadors hope to dispel ‘fake information’ and provide a trusted and safe environment for people to complete census forms and be counted. The Census Youth Ambassador Program is 500 strong and was launched earlier this year to give teens the tools to effect change in their own environments by educating and encouraging family, friends, and neighbors to stand up and be counted.”

[Information via news release from the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.]

