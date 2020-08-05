Palmdale to host online General Plan presentation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a live online presentation on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., to discuss the city’s General plan. City staff and the project team will be available to answer questions and receive comments and feedback from participants on proposed land-use alternatives. The registration link is available on the project website at Palmdale2045.org.

Live presentation audio will also be available for listening only by dialing 1-877-309-2074, access Code 940-773-954. To hear the presentation in Spanish, call 1-866-899-4679, access code 593-934-637.

Comments and questions may be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 1-661-241-8994 during the meeting.

The Palmdale General Plan Update will serve as a 25-year guide for growth and development and will provide guidance for land use, economic growth, open space, conservation, affordable housing, and employment.

A virtual workshop tool showing the alternatives is also available for the public’s review and comment. The virtual workshop may be accessed 24-hours a day, 7-days a week and features similar resources offered at an in-person meeting, including project materials and engagement activities.

Residents are also encouraged to take the online survey available at Palmdale2045.org now through Aug. 23.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200 email at generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–