Palmdale Station “Coffee with a Captain” via Facebook Live this Thursday

PALMDALE – Local residents are invited to join Palmdale Sheriff’s Station for a virtual “Coffee with a Captain” Facebook Live event this Thursday.

Palmdale Station’s Captain Ronald Shaffer will sit down for open dialog and Q & A to address public questions and concerns.

The Facebook Live event will also feature guest appearances by Detective Shane Wolf and Community Advisory Commission Board member Atherine Blanco.

“Please be sure to log onto the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook account on Thursday Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and tune into the event. If you happen to miss it live, the event will be posted and viewable on the Palmdale Station Facebook page,” states a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

Attendees should email questions they want Captain Shaffer to answer to palmdale@lasd.org by Wednesday Aug. 5.

