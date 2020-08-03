Palmdale man, 2 others arrested on suspicion of ID theft in Pomona

POMONA – A 19-year-old Palmdale man and two others were arrested on suspicion of identity theft and other charges after a traffic stop in Pomona Friday afternoon.

The bust happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 31, on the 1400 block of East Holt Avenue, according to a news release from the Pomona Police Department.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a seatbelt violation and learned the juvenile driver was unlicensed and one of the passengers had a no bail warrant for his arrest, according to the news release.

“Officers also discovered that there were stolen access cards and large sums of US currency among the occupants. Officers suspected the occupants were involved in an identity theft ring. The occupants were found to be staying at a local motel. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the room where they were staying. Officers located approximately $40,000 in US currency, a loaded/unregistered firearm, an ounce of methamphetamine, and additional materials suggesting fraud/identity theft,” the news release states.

Tommy Padilla, 19, of Palmdale, was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and theft of access card information.

David Rojas, 39, of Pomona, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics with possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales (methamphetamine), prohibited person in possession of a firearm, identity theft, theft of access card information, no bail warrant for narcotics.

The juvenile driver was arrested on suspicion of identity theft. The juvenile was cited and released to a parent.

The two men are scheduled to be in court Tuesday, Aug. 4. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.

