Authorities ID man who died in Lancaster crash

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who died in a Lancaster traffic collision Saturday afternoon, saying he had been driving the wrong way down the highway.

Steve H. Gonzalez, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, on West Avenue D near 45th Street West, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Gonzalez was driving a 2017 Honda Civic eastbound, but in the westbound lanes of West Avenue D when he collided with a 2009 International Pro Star, driven by 68-year-old Victorville resident Alson R. Hall, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Hall tried to swerve right to avoid the wrong-way driver, but the front left of the Civic slammed into his trailer, killing Gonzalez, according to the CHP.

Authorities are investigating whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the fatal crash. Authorities said the road was dry and the visibility was clear at the time.

“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” said Officer B. Taggart, of the Antelope Valley California Highway Patrol. “This is the 24th person killed so far this year.”

A passenger in the Civic, 19-year-old Lancaster resident Gabriella Itovargas, was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Taggart at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

