Virtual forum on an anti-racist LA County

LOS ANGELES – In connection with the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval to establish an anti-racist policy agenda for Los Angeles County, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas will hold a virtual conversation on the role of LA County in redefining systems and structures to create a more equitable environment.
The “Anti-Racist Agenda” virtual forum will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/AntiRacistLA.
Guests include:
- Manuel Pastor, Professor of Sociology and American Studies & Ethnicity and Director of Program for Environmental and Regional Equity at USC;
- Fesia Davenport, Los Angeles County Chief Operating Officer;
- Paul Ong, Professor and Director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA;
- Mark-Anthony Johnson, Director of Health and Wellness at Dignity and Power Now.
For more information, contact the office of Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas at 213-974-2222.
