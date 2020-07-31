Virtual forum on an anti-racist LA County

LOS ANGELES – In connection with the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval to establish an anti-racist policy agenda for Los Angeles County, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas will hold a virtual conversation on the role of LA County in redefining systems and structures to create a more equitable environment.

The “Anti-Racist Agenda” virtual forum will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. To register, visit: https://tinyurl.com/AntiRacistLA.

Guests include:

Manuel Pastor , Professor of Sociology and American Studies & Ethnicity and Director of Program for Environmental and Regional Equity at USC;

, Professor of Sociology and American Studies & Ethnicity and Director of Program for Environmental and Regional Equity at USC; Fesia Davenport , Los Angeles County Chief Operating Officer;

, Los Angeles County Chief Operating Officer; Paul Ong , Professor and Director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA;

, Professor and Director of the Center for Neighborhood Knowledge at UCLA; Mark-Anthony Johnson, Director of Health and Wellness at Dignity and Power Now.

For more information, contact the office of Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas at 213-974-2222.

