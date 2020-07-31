Palmdale City Council seeks applications for Audit Committee member

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Council is accepting applications for one public member of the Audit Committee to fill the remainder of a term to expire in January 2021.

Applicants should have some expertise in accounting, auditing, financial reporting, and internal controls. Ideally, the public member would be a certified public accountant. Residency in the city of Palmdale is desired but not required. The public member should have a basic knowledge of the guidelines of Section 3.05 of the Palmdale Municipal Code.

The Audit Committee holds meetings at least semi-annually. Board members do not receive compensation nor are they eligible for reimbursement. As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint scan submission via the California Department of Justice, and if appointed, a Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700 will be required.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.

Completed applications may be mailed (postmarked by the deadline), faxed to 661-267-5193, e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, or delivered to the City Clerk’s office at 38300 Sierra Hwy., Suite, C, Palmdale, CA 93550.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 661-267-5151.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

