Man taken to hospital after deputy-involved shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Deputies in Lancaster opened fire twice on a 56-year-old Lancaster man who allegedly used his vehicle to try to strike deputies at two different locations during a pursuit Thursday afternoon, which ended with the suspect being taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to be treated for an injury to his left hand, authorities said.

It all began around 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, when deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a possible assault with a deadly weapon/ domestic violence incident in the 44800 block of Fenhold Street, near the intersection of East Lancaster Boulevard and 13th Street East, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Prior to the deputies arrival, the suspect, a 56-year-old Lancaster resident, had already fled the scene in a vehicle. As the deputies searched for the suspect, they observed a car which matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle. At this point a vehicle pursuit ensued,” the news release states.

The suspect led deputies back to the victim’s driveway on Fenhold Street and refused orders to get out of the vehicle. Deputies fired less lethal weapons and the suspect put the vehicle in reverse and moved toward deputies, prompting them to open fire, according to the news release.

The suspect rammed his vehicle into two patrol cars and drove away, then tried to run over a deputy who was deploying spike strips, prompting a second shooting, according to the news release. The pursuit ended when the suspect’s vehicle developed mechanical issues and stopped moving.

“The suspect fought with deputies and less lethal weapons were utilized. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where he was treated for an injury to his left hand,” sheriff’s officials stated in the news release.

It was unclear if the suspect’s injury was a result of gunfire or the fight with deputies. Sheriff’s officials did not release the suspect’s name.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

