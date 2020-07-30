Winners announced in Palmdale’s Poppy Coloring Contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the winners of its Poppy Coloring Contest, held in celebration of July being Parks Make Life Better Month.

The city’s parks and recreation department invited Palmdale artists ages 12 and under to participate in a poppy coloring contest. More than 50 youngsters participated, and each winner received a recreation surprise bag.

The winners by age group were:

Age Group 5 and under winner: Boaz Altman

Boaz’s favorite thing to do at the park is play soccer. His favorite color is red and favorite snack is Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The favorite thing he loves about summer is homemade lemonade.

Age Group 6 to 7 winner: Mackenzie Hernandez

Mackenzie’s favorite thing to do at the park is play soccer. Her favorite color is rainbow and her favorite snack is celery with ranch. Mackenzie loves that they do not have to do homework during the summer, and she gets to go in the pool.

Age Group 8 to 9 winner: Leilani Vega

Leilani’s favorite thing to do at the park is ride her bike or scooter. Her favorite color is red, and her favorite snack is chips. She loves playing outside in the summer.

Age Group 10 to 12 winner: Julia Arango

Julia’s favorite thing to do at the park is play on the playground. Her favorite color is blue, and her favorite snacks are Oreos and Goldfish crackers. Julia loves going swimming in the pool in the summer

“We received so many wonderful works of art and it made it very difficult to choose our winners,” said Senior Administrative Assistant Jordyn Kelley. “We’re proudly showcasing them throughout city offices and facilities.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

