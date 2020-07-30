Help Lancaster detectives ID theft suspect

LANCASTER – If you recognize this person, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Our detectives need your help identifying a man [wanted] for allegedly breaking into someone’s vehicle and stealing items. We know the picture is blurry and of low quality, but we are hoping someone recognizes the person,” the news release states.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Carter at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.