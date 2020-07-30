America’s Job Center in Palmdale to hold virtual business town hall

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a free virtual Business Town Hall for businesses that are interested in being reimbursed for hiring and training skilled workers.

It’s happening from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.

Participants will learn about the benefits and requirements of on-the-job training, as well as some success stories.

Interested businesses may register online at https://townhall_ojt.eventbrite.com/; meeting details to follow upon registration.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

