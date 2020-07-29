Palmdale City Library to celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with giveaway

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a Happy Birthday Harry Potter End of Summer Giveaway on Friday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interested persons are encouraged to stop by the Library, knock on the front glass door, and let staff know they are there for the Happy Birthday Harry Potter Giveaway. Each person will receive a gift bag of Harry Potter crafts and activities to take home while supplies last.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come early as supplies might run out,” said Youth Librarian Jacqueline Seekamp. “While the Library isn’t open to the public yet, we’re still celebrating reading and spreading magical fun.”

The Palmdale City Library is currently open for phone reference only and by appointment for holds pickup. Hours of phone operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

