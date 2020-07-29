Lancaster Sheriff’s Station shares safety tips for storage rental units

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are reminding local residents of the importance of storage unit security.

“Renting a storage unit can be a great way to reduce clutter and free up needed space in your home or office… But it is important for renters to not solely rely on the storage facility to keep items safe,” detectives said in a news release.

The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s detectives bureau offered the following safety tips:

Do not buy cheap locks. Many rental offices sell locks on site varying in price and quality. Make sure you invest a few more dollars on a good quality lock. Disc padlocks have historically proven to be safer than combination style locks.

Check your storage unit often. Don’t leave your unit unattended for weeks on end. Stop by, check your lock, dust your entry and make sure people know your unit is checked.

Make sure the rental office has updated contact information for you in case they need to reach you.

Keep a detailed inventory of what is in your storage unit. Have a good description with serial numbers and even pictures of your items.

Consider getting renter’s fire insurance to protect your assets in case of a fire.

Be a good storage neighbor. As you check your own unit, notify the rental office if you see anything wrong or unsecured with your neighboring unit(s).

