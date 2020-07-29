Fire weather threatens AV

LANCASTER – Heat wave conditions are settling on Los Angeles County and the Antelope Valley, prompting the National Weather Service to warn of near-critical fire weather from Thursday through Saturday.

The Weather Service warned of hot, very dry conditions, with humidity levels in the single digits, and strong gusty winds — the basic elements of fire weather. But no red flag warnings were immediately issued.

Temperatures between Thursday and Saturday are expected to range between 100 and 106 in the Antelope Valley.

Lancaster will reach 104 Wednesday and Thursday and 105 Friday, 106 Saturday, and 105 Sunday, forecasters said.

Under these conditions, residents should protect themselves and their loved ones, forecasters said. Area residents should restrict outdoor activities to early-morning and evening hours, wear lightweight clothing, and never, ever leave children, seniors or pets in vehicles parked in hot weather, even with the windows open, as car interiors can quickly reach lethal temperatures.

No special advisories were issued for the Antelope Valley because temperatures of 100+ are not regarded as anything extraordinary.

