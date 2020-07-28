Round 2 winners announced in Palmdale census contest

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the Round 2 winners in the 2020 Census Palmdale Counts Challenge Contest, where participants register their census confirmation number for the chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes.

The winners were Erica Dahlquist, Julie Holm, Thomas Mastin, and Marina Henriquez. Each received a $300 gift card to a local grocery store.

The second round of drawings was held live on social media on Monday, July 27, with Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa and Councilmembers Laura Bettencourt and Austin Bishop pulling the winning names. Round one winners were Angela Garcia, Denny Ferrassoli, Jose Carrillo, and Jeannine D. Delude.

The next drawing is set for Monday, Aug. 3, and final drawing on Monday, Aug. 24. The drawings will consist of four winners per week, with one winner per City Council district. On week six, all entries from each district will be combined and one winner will be selected for the final prize of $1,000. The prizes will consist of gift cards from local grocery stores.

To participate, Palmdale households need to complete their census form and enter their census confirmation number by completing the Palmdale Counts Challenge form. For complete details and to enter, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PalmdaleCountsChallenge.

Residents may fill out a census form online at my2020census.gov, by phone in English at 844-330-2020 or in Spanish at 844-468-2020, or by mail by sending back the questionnaire mailed out to household to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47144.

Mandated by the Constitution, every 10 years America comes together to count every resident in the United States. The Census tallies the nation’s population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support vital programs for states, counties and communities — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.

“Your participation in the raffle is much more than participating in a raffle, it’s your contribution to your community’s future for being counted in the 2020 Census,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “The Census provides a snapshot of our community—who we are, where we live, and so much more. Being counted is essential to sustaining vital programs in our community for the next decade.”

For more information, call Nardy Lopez at 661-267-5177 or email nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org.

