Gorman-area fire burns about 310 acres, 40% contained

GORMAN – A fast-moving fire that blackened about 310 acres in the northwest Antelope Valley between Gorman and Lancaster was 40% contained Tuesday morning, with crews having stopped the fire’s spread.

The blaze, dubbed the Ridge Fire, was reported about 3:45 p.m. Monday, July 27, on both sides of Highway 138 near West Lancaster Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was being assisted by crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Angeles National Forest.

By about 5:30 p.m., around 200 acres had burned, and a home south of Highway 138 was evacuated, county fire and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. No one was injured and no homes were damaged.

About 300 firefighters stopped the fire’s spread, the Los Angeles County Fire Department announced at 6:40 p.m.

Crews worked through the night.

All lanes of Highway 138 at Ridge Route Road were reopened about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, after being closed for nearly nine hours, Caltrans District 7 reported.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

