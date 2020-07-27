LA County officials again call for compliance with COVID orders

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s public health director Monday made a renewed call for regional cooperation and commitment among residents and business owners to slow the spread of the coronavirus and avoid a return to more dramatic stay-at-home orders.

“I’ve said before that additional rollbacks or closures must remain on the table,” Barbara Ferrer said. “But at this stage in the pandemic, we believe we have a lot of tools available that if fully utilized should allow us to slow the spread without going back to the more stringent Safer-At-Home orders that were in place earlier in the pandemic.”

The county had earlier promoted avoidance of “three C’s”: crowded places, confined spaces and close contact with others. On Monday, Ferrer rolled out another “three C’s”: compliance, containment and collaboration, all aimed at urging adherence to control measures such as wearing face coverings and physical distancing, along with stepped up testing and cooperation with contact tracers and working collaboratively across all sectors of government and business sectors.

“Our businesses and our employers must also do their part, and they’re required to alert us to any outbreaks at their work sites,” Ferrer said. “Employers remain key to ensuring that we can move forward in our recovery journey.”

Ferrer on Monday confirmed another 17 deaths due to the coronavirus and announced 2,039 new cases.

To date (July 27), Public Health has identified 176,028 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,375 death in all areas of Los Angeles County, including 2,227 cases and 29 deaths in Palmdale; 1,911 cases and 26 deaths in Lancaster; 113 cases and 10 deaths in Quartz Hill; 120 cases and two deaths in Lake Los Angeles 103 cases and no deaths in the Littlerock/Pearblossom, Juniper Hills areas; and 86 cases and no deaths in Sun Village. View the latest detailed report here.

Ferrer noted that — as has been the case the last few days — the case numbers may be lower than expected due to an issue with statistical reporting by the state.

She also again stressed that younger residents are driving the recent increase in cases, noting that since May, the majority of new cases have occurred in people aged 18-49. She said the 18-to-29 age group “is accounting for a sharply increasing percentage of cases,” while “all the other age groups are either flat or decreasing slightly.”

It’s that younger group that can be increasingly difficult to reach, with officials noting in recent weeks that younger residents are more likely to be gathering in groups, holding parties or generally believing they are not vulnerable to the virus.

Ferrer has repeatedly warned that while young people may not be in danger of falling dramatically ill due to the virus, they can easily spread it to people who are.

She conceded some frustration among some residents at the changing nature of health restrictions as the pandemic has progressed, but said adjustments were made as more was learned about the new virus, and more changes are possible in the future.

“I’m the first one to admit, you know, how wrong we were when we thought there wasn’t a lot of asymptomatic spread, and how wrong we were when we didn’t think that masking up, wearing cloth face coverings, was going to afford a lot of protection,” she said. “As we move through, I keep top of mind as we continue to learn more about this virus we have to make other adjustments in the future, and that’s just the path that we’re on.

“… Right now we’re laser-focused on making sure that people understand that we have some tools at hand that allow us to slow the spread. We also know now without a doubt that wearing face coverings really helps protect other people and may in fact protect the wearer.

” … We’ve learned. The science is catching up to being able to help us as we produce directives and guidance and as we move forward, we have to take every opportunity to take whatever tools we have right now. Use them to our full capacity to slow the spread. There will be more tools in the future and that will change what we’re able to do or not able to do. I am hopeful around changes that will happen around testing … and I’m very hopeful about there being therapeutics and a vaccine.”

–