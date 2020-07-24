$5K reward offered to help ID suspect in assault over mask order

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster on Friday announced a $5,000 reward to help identify a man accused of punching a local Starbucks employee who asked him to wear a mask.

“I am deeply saddened and angered by the assault.” Lancaster Mayor R Rex Parris said in a news release. “Our nation is in a crisis, now is a time for our community to come together. This behavior is despicable and we need your help to help identify these men so that justice may be served.”

According to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station: “The man on the left allegedly punched a barista at a local coffee shop when employees asked him to put on a mask as he entered their business location… The man on the right accompanied the other party to the location.”

The alleged assault suspect is described as Black, about 6 feet 2 inches tall, and around 230 pounds. He is wanted for battery.

The man who accompanied the suspect to the location is described as Black, about 6 feet 6 inches tall, and around 245 pounds. “He is a witness to the incident and we would like to meet with him as well,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of these individuals is encouraged to contact Detective Grajales at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

“This past April, the Lancaster City Council mandated the use of face coverings, one of the first cities in the state to do so. Lancaster recognizes the importance of face coverings and will continue to support the widespread use as businesses continue to reopen. Face covers will continue to be integral as the City’s local economy recovers. Citizens must hold each other accountable and protect one another,” Lancaster City officials said in the news release.