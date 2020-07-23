Palmdale to host Mental Health Awareness Virtual Town Hall featuring Fuller family attorney

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Monday, July 27, at 10 a.m. to provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns, and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field.

The panel will feature experts in the mental health field. One of the guest speakers will be Jamon Hicks of the firm Douglas/Hicks Attorneys at Law.

“Fuller family members have expressed their commitment to highlighting the significant issues surrounding mental health, suicide prevention and issues facing foster youth. The city has also committed to remain[ing] alongside the Fuller family to address these critical issues,” according to a joint statement from the family of Robert Fuller and the city of Palmdale.

Topics that will be discussed at the Mental Health Virtual Town Hall include mental health, suicide prevention, and issues facing foster youth.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and noting “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“Mental health issues are very real in communities all across the nation, including ours,” said Palmdale’s City Manager J.J. Murphy. “Our virtual town hall is a way that people can get more information and help on how to best address it.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety and depression or needing to talk to someone immediately should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–