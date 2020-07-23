Man, 42, missing from Palmdale area

PALMDALE – Authorities are seeking the public’s health to locate a 42-year-old man who went missing from Palmdale last week.

Guillermo Henry Medrano was last seen at about 8 a.m. July 15 in the 4000 block of Belleshire Way, near 40th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was driving a white 2005 Toyota Camry.

Medrano is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-2 inches tall and 240 pounds, with short black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information about Medrano’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.