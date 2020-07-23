Help Lancaster detectives find spousal assault suspect

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives need the public’s help to locate a spousal assault suspect.

Jon Darryl Myles is a 52-year-old Black man. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 165 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

He is wanted for assaulting his ex-wife.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts John Myles is encouraged to contact Detective Volk at 661-948-8466.

Anyone who is a victim of domestic violence is encouraged to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

