Authorities ID body found in California Aqueduct in Lancaster area

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man whose body was found Monday in the California Aqueduct in the Lancaster area.

He was identified as 32-year-old Cain Arteaga of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The discovery was made about 9 a.m. Monday, July 20, near 235th Street West and Avenue D, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No cause of death was given.

Authorities said the circumstances of Arteaga’s death are under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

