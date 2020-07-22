LANCASTER – A young man convicted of second-degree murder for a crash that killed three people at a Lancaster intersection was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in state prison.
Davion Murphy, 22, apologized to the victims’ families before being sentenced, and two of the victims’ family members offered their forgiveness, according to Deputy District Attorney Yoobin Hernandez.
Jurors found Murphy guilty March 9 of three counts of second-degree murder stemming from the Jan. 11, 2018, collision at the corner of Avenue J-8 and Challenger Way that killed Yovany Salazar Calzada, 23, Rocio Perez Lopez, 26, and Calzada’s grandmother, Virginia Martinez, 61.
The victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene,were riding in a Subaru WRX that was struck by a silver Lexus driven by Murphy, according to Deputy District Attorney Casey Higgins, who along with Hernandez prosecuted the case.
The prosecution argued that evidence, including a post-crash blood test, showed that Murphy was driving under the influence of marijuana, and witnesses reported seeing him smoking the drug about 30 to 45 minutes beforehand.
Murphy — whose three passengers survived the collision — went through a red light and struck the driver’s side of the Subaru containing the victims, Higgins said. The defendant was driving at least 88 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time of the crash, according to the prosecutor.
Murphy has remained in jail since his November 2018 arrest.
Previous related stories:
Man convicted of murder in Lancaster crash that killed three
Alleged drugged driver charged for triple fatal crash in Lancaster
3 killed, 4 injured in Lancaster traffic crash
–
8 comments for "Man sentenced to 15-year-to-life term for crash that killed 3 in Lancaster"
Peter says
Yes. Justice. And once less spot on the streets of the AV.
Fifteen says
At least Davion won’t be able to slaughter anyone else for fifteen years…
Tina Kastner says
Good he got what he had coming for what he did, that was really really sad and could have been prevented, he knew better, but he just didn’t care.
Tom says
You know 15 years really means he will do 4 to 6 years max. Got to love our system it only benefits the ones who do wrong.
Nobody says
Lmao 5 years with the chance of reduced sentencing due to programs inside prison so he might only do 3 and if he’s lucky he can get out because of the covid
to Clarify says
@Tom
Wrong…
“15 years to life” does not mean he will do 4 to 6 years. Instead, it means he will have to do a minimun of 15 years before he gets a shot a parole.
Heather says
No 15 years to life does not mean that at all. Since it’s a violent crime he will have to do a minimum of 80%. Since it’s 15- life that means he will have to go before a parole board to get out. That’s not easy. So he will be in there awhile!
Reform says
Tom: “15 to life” means he’ll serve 15 before he’s eligible for parole hearing.