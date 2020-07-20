Suspect arrested less than two hours after robbery, carjacking in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Deputies arrested the suspect in an armed carjacking and robbery in Palmdale Saturday night, less than two hours after the crimes took place.

Warri Raymond, 40, was arrested around 8:18 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in connection with a carjacking and robbery that happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 900th block of East Avenue Q-12, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The victim told deputies that a “male black adult (suspect) wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweat shorts, with tattoos on his neck, and long dreadlocks, approached him while he was parking his 2006 Hummer H3,” according to the news release.

“The suspect pointed a black, semi-automatic handgun at [the victim], told him to leave his property and exit his vehicle. The victim, fearing for his life, exited his vehicle and ran into his apartment,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The suspect description matched that of a person the handling deputy had previously arrested, according to the news release. Assisting units checked the apartments on the 30000th block of 25th Street East, and deputies soon located and detained the suspect.

“The suspect was in possession of the victim’s personal property. The victim positively identified the suspect as the person who carjacked and robbed him. The victim’s Hummer was also located behind an apartment building at the suspect’s location,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Raymond was booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station jail and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. According to LASD inmate records, Raymond was previously arrested by Palmdale sheriff’s deputies on July 9 on suspicion of making threats of violence, and he was released on July 13.

