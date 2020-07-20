Palmdale census contest round one winners announced

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has announced the round one winners in the 2020 Census Palmdale Counts Challenge Contest, where participants register their census confirmation number for the chance to win up to $1,000 in prizes.

The winners were Angela Garcia, $400 Superior Grocers gift card; Denny Ferrassoli, $400 Albertsons gift card; Jose Carrillo, $400 Food 4 Less gift card; and Jeannine D. Delude, $400 Stater Brothers gift card.

The first round of drawings was held live on social media on Monday, July 20. Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa, and Councilmembers Laura Bettencourt and Austin Bishop pulled the winning names.

The contest will run for six weeks with the next drawing set for Monday, July 27, and final drawing on Monday, Aug. 24. The drawings will consist of four winners per week, with one winner per City Council district. On week six, all entries from each district will be combined and one winner will be selected for the final prize of $1,000. The prizes will consist of gift cards from local grocery stores.

To participate, Palmdale households need to complete their census form and enter their census confirmation number by completing the Palmdale Counts Challenge form. For complete details and to enter, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PalmdaleCountsChallenge.

Residents may fill out a census form online at my2020census.gov, by phone in English at 844-330-2020 or in Spanish at 844-468-2020, or by mail by sending back the questionnaire mailed out to their household to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 100 Logistics Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47144.

Mandated by the Constitution, every 10 years America comes together to count every resident in the United States. The Census tallies the nation’s population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting, and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually to support vital programs for states, counties and communities — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.

“It is very important that everyone in Palmdale is counted in the census,” said Palmdale’s Management Analyst II Nardy Lopez. “There are millions of dollars at stake—-dollars that will have a very positive effect on the quality of life of all our residents.”

For more information, call Nardy Lopez at 661-267-5177 or email nlopez@cityofpalmdale.org.

