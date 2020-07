LANCASTER – A body was found Monday in the California Aqueduct in the Lancaster area.

The discovery was made about 9 a.m. Monday, July 20, near 235th Street West and Avenue D, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity or cause of death.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Editor’s note: We will update this story as more information becomes available.

