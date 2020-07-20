Bicycle and pedestrian safety operation planned for Tuesday in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation this Tuesday in Lancaster aimed at protecting people who need to go out to exercise or run essential errands.

It’s happening from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Officers will be on the lookout for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that make roads unsafe.

These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, and failing to stop for signs and signals. Deputies will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way; and bike riders will be stopped for riding on the wrong side of the road and for not complying with stop signs and signals.

“Just because there’s less traffic doesn’t mean traffic rules go out the window,” Sgt. Robert Hill said in the news release. “To protect you and your family, we want to make sure those that are out are following rules intended to keep them safe.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has investigated 10 deadly and 270 injury collisions this year involving bicyclists and pedestrians. The Department offers the following tips to residents:

PEDESTRIANS

Only cross at marked crosswalks or intersections with a stop sign or signal.

Look for cars backing up. Avoid going between parked cars.

Make eye contact with drivers. Don’t assume they see you.

Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight when walking at night.

DRIVERS

Wait for pedestrians to cross the street. Be courteous and patient.

Stay off the phone.

Follow the speed limit.

Look for pedestrians when backing up or turning.

BICYCLISTS

Always wear a helmet. Helmets are required by law for anyone under 18.

Bicyclists must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

The sheriff’s department is also reminding all residents to practice physical distancing measures, when feasible, staying at least six feet away from others.

Funding for the bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

