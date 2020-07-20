2 arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

LANCASTER – Nearly 1,500 vehicles were screened and two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in the westbound lanes of Palmdale Boulevard at 15th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1,484 total vehicles.

30 vehicles waved through.

1,454 vehicles screened at the checkpoint.

Two drivers arrested for DUI.

Three standardized field sobriety tests performed.

36 citations/arrests for driver license violations.

Two citations for miscellaneous traffic violations.

Nine vehicles towed.

27 vehicles released per checkpoint procedures.

One felony arrest for carrying a concealed firearm.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

–