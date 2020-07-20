2 arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

LANCASTER – Nearly 1,500 vehicles were screened and two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint conducted in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.
The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in the westbound lanes of Palmdale Boulevard at 15th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 1,484 total vehicles.
- 30 vehicles waved through.
- 1,454 vehicles screened at the checkpoint.
- Two drivers arrested for DUI.
- Three standardized field sobriety tests performed.
- 36 citations/arrests for driver license violations.
- Two citations for miscellaneous traffic violations.
- Nine vehicles towed.
- 27 vehicles released per checkpoint procedures.
- One felony arrest for carrying a concealed firearm.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
–
Leave a Reply