PALMDALE – A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale Friday night and a 20-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. Friday, July 17, on 90th Street East, south of Avenue Q, according to Officer E. Davis of the California Highway Patrol.
A preliminary investigation determined 20-year-old Jaime Gonzalez of Lancaster was driving southbound on 90th Street at an undetermined speed when, for undetermined reasons, Gonzalez veered into the northbound lane and slammed head-on into Pablo Barrios’ northbound vehicle. Barrios suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Davis said.
Two passengers in Barrios’ vehicle, Lourdes Santos, 26, and Sophia Barrios, 4, both of Los Angeles, also suffered major injuries and were hospitalized, Davis said.
Gonzalez was taken to a hospital with major injuries.
“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” Davis said. “This collision is the 20th person killed so far this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction. “You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt.”
Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Officer J. Church at the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.
3 comments for "One killed, three suffer major injuries in head-on crash in Palmdale"
Long time resident says
Man that could’ve been anyone of us involved in this tragedy, why do people still drink and drive? The driver’s life is over too, bad decisions and who’s to say he won’t do this again.
Peter says
There goes the rest of his 20s and possibly early 30s, for being reckless. RIP Pablo, you were a good guy.
Ron says
Having a few drinks can get you in alot of trouble. Could be looking at 15 years. Just like that school principal.