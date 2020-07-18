One killed, three suffer major injuries in head-on crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a head-on crash in Palmdale Friday night and a 20-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. Friday, July 17, on 90th Street East, south of Avenue Q, according to Officer E. Davis of the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation determined 20-year-old Jaime Gonzalez of Lancaster was driving southbound on 90th Street at an undetermined speed when, for undetermined reasons, Gonzalez veered into the northbound lane and slammed head-on into Pablo Barrios’ northbound vehicle. Barrios suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Davis said.

Two passengers in Barrios’ vehicle, Lourdes Santos, 26, and Sophia Barrios, 4, both of Los Angeles, also suffered major injuries and were hospitalized, Davis said.

Gonzalez was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

“Tragically, another life was lost here in the Antelope Valley,” Davis said. “This collision is the 20th person killed so far this year in Antelope Valley CHP jurisdiction. “You can help us prevent these senseless deaths by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing your seatbelt.”

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Officer J. Church at the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.

–