Detectives investigate death of woman found in dirt area near Lancaster homes

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was found unresponsive and with no visible injuries Thursday afternoon in a dirt area near residences in Lancaster.

The woman was found around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in the 44000 block of Fern Avenue, near West Avenue J-8, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Upon arriving, deputies discovered a woman in her late 50s unresponsive in the large dirt area west of Fern Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman had no visible injury. Her cause of death will be determined at autopsy,” the news release states.

“Although the identity of the woman is known, it is not being released pending notification of her next of kin,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

