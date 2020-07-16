Palmdale students accuse teacher of racist, vindictive behavior in lawsuit

PALMDALE – A lawsuit was filed against the Palmdale School District because a teacher allegedly made racist attacks, comments, and slurs directed towards Latino children.

The Parris Law Firm filed the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit this week on behalf of two middle school students who allege their eighth-grade social studies teacher Jacqueline C. Early subjected them to a campaign of racist harassment, including repeatedly calling them several racist slurs in front of their entire class.

The lawsuit is against Palmdale School District, SAGE Academy School, and Early.

“If there is any place our children need to feel safe and nurtured, it’s in our schools,” said attorney Alexander R. Wheeler of the Parris Law Firm. “It should go without saying that no student should ever be singled out or feel at risk in any way because of his or her race.”

According to the complaint, “While teaching, Defendant Early would refer to the plaintiffs as ‘wetbacks’ and ‘beaners,’ [and] would tell them that ‘Latinos and Hispanics do not belong in this country.'”

The lawsuit also accuses Early of:

Assigning homework that specifically referenced anti-immigration policies, forcing students to underline these portions in the readings;

Telling the children’s entire class that “Latinos are criminals and live off of welfare”; and

Claiming President Trump wanted to keep them [Latinos] out.

Once Palmdale School District was notified, the administration placed Early on administrative leave twice in one school year, according to the complaint. The District transferred Early to another school within the district, without verifying this behavior stopped, the complaint alleges.

“The District should have interceded immediately once they found out about the heinous nature of these slurs, but instead Palmdale School District refused to act and ignored the safety and mental health of these and other students,” said R. Rex Parris of the Parris Law Firm.

The case is Yaretzy M., Miguel G. v. Palmdale School District, Sage Academy, Jacqueline C. Early et al., Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 20AVCV00481. A copy of the complaint can be found here.

[Information via news release from the Parris Law Firm.]

