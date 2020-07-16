Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill 80-year-old man in restroom; case dismissed against co-defendant/girlfriend

LANCASTER – An ex-con accused of severely beating and robbing an 80-year-old man in a grocery store restroom pleaded not guilty Thursday to attempted murder and other charges.

Damaris Wade — also known as “Papa Cill” — was charged Wednesday with one felony count of attempted murder, elder abuse with infliction of injury and second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include allegations that the 22-year-old Lancaster man inflicted great bodily injury on a victim 70 or older and that he has a prior conviction for robbery in 2016.

Wade’s girlfriend, Tamika White, 33, was initially charged with one felony count of accessory after the crime, along with an allegation that she was convicted in 2014 of assault with a deadly weapon. But the charge against her was subsequently dismissed, and no reason was given in open court, according to Ricardo Santiago of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Wade allegedly attacked Roberto Flores-Lopez on July 8 inside the restroom of Superior Grocers in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, and stole the victim’s wallet, according to Deputy District Attorney Yujin Yi.

He was found on the floor by someone who later came into the restroom, and was hospitalized for injuries that included a broken jaw and nose and multiple broken ribs.

Authorities said the assailant was wearing a black mask with a design of white fangs, and deputies posted a wanted poster with pictures of the suspects two days later. Wade and White surrendered Saturday, July 11, at the Lancaster sheriff’s station, authorities said.

Ali Villalobos of the Lancaster sheriff’s station noted that family members of Wade had met with the Flores-Lopez family and that “both families call for unity within our community.”

If convicted as charged, Wade could face a potential 25-year-to-life state prison sentence, according to prosecutors.

