DUI checkpoint planned in Palmdale this Friday

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Palmdale this Friday, July 17, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., authorities announced.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with deputies checking drivers for proper licensing.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our mission,” Sgt. Robert Hill said in the news release. “We are still out there in the middle of a pandemic because driving under the influence is still dangerous and puts a further strain on critical resources.”

Motorists caught driving impaired can be charged with DUI and face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this operation is provided to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

