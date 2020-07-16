3 arrested on suspicion of shooting woman in car at Lancaster gas station

LANCASTER – Three suspects allegedly involved in a Lancaster gas station shooting Wednesday morning that left a woman in critical condition were arrested in Anaheim less than 12 hours later, authorities announced.

The shooting happened around 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Mobil gas station in the 800 block of East Avenue I.

Responding deputies found the woman, who is between 20 and 30 years old, sitting in the driver’s side of a car and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“The woman’s child, a 1-year-old boy, was also located in the vehicle. While he was in the car during the assault, he was unharmed,” the news release states.

Lancaster and Palmdale Operation Safe Streets Bureau (OSS) detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation.

“During the investigation, detectives identified three suspects believed to be involved in the robbery/shooting. The suspects were located in the city of Anaheim by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department surveillance units. After a short vehicle pursuit by the Anaheim Police Department, the suspects were apprehended,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The names of the suspects were not immediately released; they were identified only as two men and one woman in their 20s.

“Evidence of the crime was seized during a follow-up search warrant, including a firearm. Based on the information gathered, detectives believe the female suspect acted as [a] friend and set up the victim, the sheriff’s news release states.

All three suspects were arrested, transported and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of attempted murder, sheriff’s officials said.

UPDATE: The three suspects were identified as 20-year-old Dwight Gibbs, 23-year-old Dawuan Washington, and 20-year-old Amya Malbrue.

