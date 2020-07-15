Woman wounded in shooting at gas station in Lancaster, 1-year-old child unharmed

LANCASTER – A woman was wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Lancaster Wednesday morning but a one-year-old child in the woman’s vehicle was not harmed, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 12:53 a.m. at the Mobil gas station in the 800 block of East Avenue I, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Lancaster Station received a call of a gunshot victim at a local business… When deputies arrived, they found a female Black, 20-30 years old, sitting in the driver side of a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition,” the news release states.

Deputies found a child in the back seat of the victim’s vehicle. The sheriff’s news release listed the child’s age as three, but detectives later said the child was actually a one-year-old boy.

“We are happy to share he was unharmed during this shooting. Our deputy sat on the ground to comfort and distract the little boy,” the sheriff’s news release states.

“The suspects are described as two black males, both in their 20s. This investigation is ongoing. Every possibility will be investigated, including a potential robbery,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

