Palmdale assemblyman out of hospital after COVID-19 scare

PALMDALE – Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, is recovering from a stay in the hospital with COVID-19, he tweeted.

“I’m back at home and resting in Palmdale. Thank you for your prayers,” Lackey tweeted Tuesday night [July 14].

On July 8, Lackey’s Chief of Staff George Andrews tweeted that the Assemblyman has been “hospitalized since Sunday with COVID-19 complications,” adding that the 61-year-old politician was “receiving excellent treatment at Palmdale Regional Medical Center and anticipates a full recovery.”

Lackey is one of a handful of Assembly members who have contracted COVID-19.

The Assembly is in recess until July 27.

