Skeletal remains of two people found in Lake Los Angeles

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of the skeletal remains of two people found in the Lake Los Angeles area.

A hiker found the remains of one victim on Monday, July 13, at about 6:35 p.m. near 230 Street East and East Avenue P-3, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Due to darkness, the scene was secured by Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Deputies,” the news release states.

Tuesday morning (July 14), homicide detectives and investigators with the Los Angeles County coroner’s office responded to the scene.

“Homicide investigators searched the scene and surrounding area and discovered the human remains of an additional victim,” the sheriff’s news release states. “The identity and cause of death of both victims [are] unknown at this time and will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.”

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the remains is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

