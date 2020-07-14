Palmdale announces new Business Assistance Program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale Tuesday announced the start of a new Business Assistance Program that offers a one-time grant up to $10,000 to help small businesses in Palmdale that have been impacted during the COVID-19 local emergency. Business grants are funded, in part, by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.

The Business Assistance Program is available on a first-come, first-served basis and will run from July 20 to Aug. 20.

The application will be made available on Monday, July 20.

To qualify for the grant program, businesses must be located within the city of Palmdale, must have a current business license, show proof of income, and provide documentation showing their financial need due to new equipment costs, payments made for unemployment benefits, and loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. For complete program details, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/BusinessGrants.

For more information, contact Nardy Lopez at 661-267-5125 or by email at economicdevelopment@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale’s Economic & Community Development Department.]

