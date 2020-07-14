Op-ed: Statement from Congressman Mike Garcia on California shutdown

By Mike Garcia

When our economy was on the brink due to COVID-19, Congress in a bipartisan fashion provided small businesses, their workers and families with financial support.

Now that the politicians in Sacramento have decided to shut California down again – the only state to reach such a level – the question for them is: what are they doing to help our small businesses, their workers and families bridge this gap?

Unfortunately, what we are experiencing in the face of this new shutdown is that liberal politicians like Christy Smith are more focused on giving stimulus money to illegal immigrants, spending millions to enforce AB5 and funding for high-speed rail.

These same liberal politicians increased taxes by $3 billion and had a surplus of state government funds. Now we find ourselves asking: where is the state aid for our families and small businesses as budgets get cut and we face more shutdowns?

Wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands and quarantining if you have symptoms are a must, but our small businesses simply cannot survive another closing like this.

Christy Smith and her pals in Sacramento abdicated their responsibility by empowering San Francisco liberals to have complete control of state government via proxy voting, and every single day it shows.

Next week, I will return to Washington where I will work in a bipartisan fashion to secure more funding for our small businesses and their families, but it’s time Assemblywoman Smith and her liberal friends tell us what they are going to do to help as they insist on another shutdown.

About the author : Mike Garcia is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from California’s 25th district, which encompasses the cities of Palmdale, Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, and the northern part of the San Fernando Valley.

–