AV residents encouraged to participate in Ave. M interchange public art project

PALMDALE – The cities of Lancaster and Palmdale have partnered together to commission two public art sculptures located on the Avenue M/SR-14 interchange of the southbound and northbound freeway on and off-ramps, and are seeking input from residents to help create pieces that reflect residents’ view of the Antelope Valley.

The project is called Southbound | Northbound and it is being led by artist Dani Dodge. The public’s input is needed to help gain a better understanding of the current values and perceptions by Antelope Valley residents, assess their views of the local ecology and technological innovation in the region, and build a lexicon that will guide the project with the future in mind.

Residents are encouraged to participate via photography, poetry and by completing a survey:

Photography – Submit a photograph showing the Antelope Valley’s unique local ecology and desert environment; an image that best exemplifies what the region means to you; or one that shows what the future of our community could be. Each photo entry must have at least one of the elements described above. In order to submit your photograph, the image must be uploaded to Instagram using #southboundnorthbound in the photograph’s caption. All Instagram profiles must be made public. Multiple entries will be accepted.

Poetry – Write a poem about your city, or a place within your city, using no more than 100 words. (Be sure to include the name of your city in the title of the poem.) Poems may be submitted in languages other than English, however, an accurate English translation must accompany the poem upon its submission. You may choose haiku, rhyming poem, or freeform.

Survey – The information gathered will be used to inform the project at SR-138.

All submissions are due by Aug. 1. Details and links are available at www.lancastermoah.org/southboundnorthbound.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–