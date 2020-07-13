Jehovah’s Witness alleges Princess denied time to observe faith

LOS ANGELES – Princess Cruises is being sued for religious discrimination by a woman who alleges she was forced to quit because the company denied her request to set aside time on two workdays each week to celebrate her faith as a Jehovah’s Witness, telling her they did not make accommodations for “this type of thing.”
Tonneishia Bradshaw’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges retaliation and wrongful constructive termination. She’s seeking unspecified damages in the complaint.
A Princess Cruises representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Bradshaw, 26, of Lancaster, was hired in November 2018 as a customer service representative and fulfilled all the terms and conditions of her employment, according to her court papers. She alleges that shortly after starting work, she told a Princess Cruises human resources representative that she needed two hours off from work on Sundays and Tuesdays due to her religious observances.
The representative replied, “You are going to have to take what we give you,” according to the suit, which says Bradshaw repeatedly stressed the importance of her religious obligations but was not given any accommodations.
The next month, Bradshaw contacted her direct supervisor and asked for the same accommodations for her religious obligations and also presented a letter from her church’s elders noting her religious duties, the suit states.
Bradshaw later received an email in response that said, “We do not make accommodations for this type of thing,” the suit alleges.
The plaintiff decided to quit because she “no longer felt comfortable working for (Princess) as a result of their religious discrimination and failure to accommodate (her) religious obligations,” the suit states. Her last day of work was in January 2019, the suit states.
Bradshaw has suffered emotional distress, anxiety, depression, headaches and tension and has incurred expenses for psychological counseling and treatment, the suit states.
–
3 comments for "Jehovah’s Witness alleges Princess denied time to observe faith"
Ron says
I played piano for Princess for about 8 years. Went to different rooms and played background. Best years of my life . Went to about 50 countries. Even played for Prince Andrew. They always had religious services. I dont remember Johova Witness, but Catholics, Christians, etc. I use to play for them. If you work in the tour office im sure when starting out you dont want to give them all kinds of demands. That wouldnt work very well anywhere. You want to work or not. You start a new job cant be too pickey.
cb says
I was a nurse for 35 years, which entailed working nights, evenings, finally days and also every other weekend along with alternating holidays. This was my chosen career, I didn’t like working nights, weekends or holidays, but I never once thought of suing my employer because of this uncomfortable part of the job! If a job isn’t what you thought it would be…move on! Really…suing???
Jesus can't save us now says
Some people like to foist their beliefs on others by going around and ringing their doorbells. Can we sue them?
Religion has been a problem since forever and it’s getting worse in this country while fewer people are actually attending services. I guess it’s their last gasp to demand their way way or they’ll sue. Why not leave it up to God like they do everything else?