America’s Job Center to hold virtual recruitment

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment for a glass manufacturing company in Lancaster seeking to fill window glazier positions.

Requirements include a high school diploma or GED, with knowledge and/or experience in window glazier position, a California driver’s license with a clean record, a resume with relevant experience, with construction background is a plus. Applicants must have the ability to: perform physically demanding tasks and lift up to 60 pounds; read and understand blueprints; set glass doors/windows into frames, bolt metal hinges, locks, handles and other hardware to attach frames and walls; drive the truck to work locations and unload tools and equipment; lift, hold, and secure glass panels and mirrors into position with putty, cement, screws, or bolts; work overtime when needed; and pass a drug test.

Candidates must register on Eventbrite at https://window_glazier.eventbrite.com. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m.

If selected for an interview, candidates will be contacted via phone or email. Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, email a tailored resume to the position after Eventbrite registration, and must be available to interview immediately.

For more information, contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–