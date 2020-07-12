LANCASTER – Two people allegedly involved in the robbery and assault of an 80-year-old man turned themselves in Saturday night.
The two suspects arrived at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 8 pm. Saturday, July 11, to fess up to their crimes and are now in custody, according to Lt. Jon Hoyt, of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Investigators say Tamika White, 33, accompanied Damaris Wade, 22, as he allegedly assaulted Roberto Flores-Lopez in the bathroom of a Lancaster grocery store in the 1000 block of East Avenue J, near 10th Street, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.
The assailant was wearing a black mask with a design of white fangs, authorities said.
Deputies had put up a wanted poster with pictures of the suspects on Friday, July 10.
“I think we have great ties with our community leaders,” Hoyt said. “This was a serious crime that was solved.”
“We would also like to share that family members of Mr. Wade met with the Flores-Lopez family last night,” said Ali Villalobos, with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. “Both families call for unity within our community.”
Villalobos said deputies got a lot of support from Antelope Valley residents during the investigation.
“Crimes against our most vulnerable residents can stir up a lot of emotions,” Villalobos said. “Your actions in the last few days are reflective of the fantastic community we have.”
Previous related stories:
Authorities release names of suspects wanted for alleged senior attack
Authorities circulate photos of suspect in alleged attack of 80-year-old man in Lancaster
80-year-old man attacked in bathroom of Lancaster grocery store
–
6 comments for "Robbery and assault suspects turn themselves in"
In Custody says
Damaris and Tamika are just trying to get their lives turned around.
surfside 6 says
Maybe Lt. Hoyt shouldn’t over expect when it comes to his bond with community “leaders”. Because by next week, these “leaders” will probably be right back wanting his cop head on a slab like always.
James Stouvenel says
Yep that’s how a community should be.
Pops says
Finally, the families involved coming together face to face. Community leaders and others that work together for a solution instead of the constant vicious personal attacks here while anonymous.
Ana says
Getting arrested does not mean that assaulted victim and family has come face to face with these two cowardly slimeballs. The family of the victim went public for help in finding these two. You complain that personal attacks are anonymous while using an anonymous name yourself.
surfside 6 says
Yeah the old ” forgive and forget” standard is always in order anytime black criminals are caught preying on non-blacks. Sometimes it’s a little second grader decked on the playground or a hot dog vendor robbed on a street corner. And sometimes , it’s a new immigrant’s first night in the country. Therefore to make the menace of black crime seem softer for those cursed by it, forgive and forget will always be important. Even if just for old times sake.