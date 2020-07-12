LANCASTER – A man who died in Lancaster after being punched in the face was homeless, authorities said Saturday.

Daniel Garcia was 53, according to the coroner’s office.

The assault happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, on the 200 block of East Avenue K, near Division Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe Garcia was approached by three men and one of them punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, sheriff’s officials said. It was not immediately clear if Garcia knew the suspects nor the reason he was assaulted.

The three men fled. Garcia was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

